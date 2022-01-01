Directory Aziendale
Checkr
Checkr Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Checkr varia da $73,630 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $360,000 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Checkr. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
P1 $149K
P2 $171K
P3 $226K
P4 $296K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $351K
Servizio Clienti
$73.6K

Analista di Dati
$181K
Analista Finanziario
$191K
Risorse Umane
$258K
Marketing
$226K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $220K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $360K
Manager di Programma
$122K
Recruiter
Median $172K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Checkr, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Checkr è Manager di Prodotto con una retribuzione totale annua di $360,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Checkr è $205,475.

Altre Risorse