Chainlink Labs
  • Stipendi
  • Recruiter

  • Tutti gli stipendi Recruiter

Chainlink Labs Recruiter Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Recruiter in United States mediano presso Chainlink Labs ammonta a $115K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Chainlink Labs. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
Totale annuo
$115K
Livello
L3
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
4 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Chainlink Labs?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Chainlink Labs, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter in Chainlink Labs in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $162,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chainlink Labs per il ruolo Recruiter in United States è $107,500.

