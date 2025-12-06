Directory Aziendale
Chainlink Labs
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Marketing

  • Tutti gli stipendi Marketing

Chainlink Labs Marketing Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Marketing media in United States presso Chainlink Labs varia da $206K a $282K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Chainlink Labs. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$223K - $265K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$206K$223K$265K$282K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Abbiamo bisogno solo di 3 altri Marketing inviis presso Chainlink Labs per sbloccare!

Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!

💰 Visualizza Tutto Stipendi

💪 Contribuisci Il Tuo Stipendio


Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Chainlink Labs, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Marketing stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Marketing in Chainlink Labs in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $281,750. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chainlink Labs per il ruolo Marketing in United States è $205,800.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Chainlink Labs

Aziende Correlate

  • Move
  • Handy
  • The Climate Corporation
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Synack
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.