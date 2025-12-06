La retribuzione totale Risorse Umane media in Hong Kong (SAR) presso Chainlink Labs varia da HK$678K a HK$949K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Chainlink Labs. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Retribuzione Totale Media
Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!
20%
ANNO 1
20%
ANNO 2
20%
ANNO 3
20%
ANNO 4
20%
ANNO 5
In Chainlink Labs, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)
20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)
20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)
20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.