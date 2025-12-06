Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione totale Data Scientist media in China presso Chainlink Labs varia da CN¥818K a CN¥1.14M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Chainlink Labs. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$123K - $145K
China
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$115K$123K$145K$160K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

20%

ANNO 2

20%

ANNO 3

20%

ANNO 4

20%

ANNO 5

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Chainlink Labs, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 5 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 20% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 4th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)

  • 20% matura nel 5th-ANNO (5.00% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Chainlink Labs in China raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CN¥1,139,497. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chainlink Labs per il ruolo Data Scientist in China è CN¥818,101.

