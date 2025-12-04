Directory Aziendale
Chainalysis
Chainalysis Marketing Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Marketing media in United States presso Chainalysis varia da $153K a $213K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Chainalysis. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$164K - $193K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$153K$164K$193K$213K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Chainalysis, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Marketing in Chainalysis in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $212,940. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chainalysis per il ruolo Marketing in United States è $152,880.

Altre Risorse

