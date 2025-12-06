La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Canada presso CGI varia da CA$75.2K per year per Associate Software Engineer a CA$125K per year per Lead Analyst. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Canada mediano year ammonta a CA$82.6K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CGI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
