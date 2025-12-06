Directory Aziendale
CGI
CGI Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Canada presso CGI varia da CA$75.2K per year per Associate Software Engineer a CA$125K per year per Lead Analyst. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Canada mediano year ammonta a CA$82.6K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CGI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso CGI?

Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in CGI in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$124,640. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CGI per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Canada è CA$82,553.

