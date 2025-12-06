Directory Aziendale
CGI
CGI Analista di Cybersecurity Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Analista di Cybersecurity mediano presso CGI ammonta a CA$66.8K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CGI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
CGI
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Totale annuo
$48.6K
Livello
L2
Base
$48.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
2 Anni
Anni esp
3 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso CGI?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Cybersecurity in CGI raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$194,563. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CGI per il ruolo Analista di Cybersecurity è CA$66,804.

Altre Risorse

