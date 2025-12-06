Directory Aziendale
CGI
  • Project Manager

  • Tutti gli stipendi Project Manager

CGI Project Manager Stipendi

La retribuzione Project Manager in Canada presso CGI varia da CA$93.6K per year per Project Manager a CA$113K per year per Senior Project Manager. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Canada mediano year ammonta a CA$98.7K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CGI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso CGI?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Project Manager in CGI in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$128,107. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CGI per il ruolo Project Manager in Canada è CA$96,226.

