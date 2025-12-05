Directory Aziendale
CGI
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Analista di Business

  • Tutti gli stipendi Analista di Business

CGI Analista di Business Stipendi

La retribuzione Analista di Business in United States presso CGI varia da $64.7K per year per Associate Business Analyst a $128K per year per Lead Business Analyst. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $90.5K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CGI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso CGI?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Analista di Business stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Business in CGI in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $128,195. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CGI per il ruolo Analista di Business in United States è $90,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per CGI

Aziende Correlate

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.