La retribuzione Analista di Business in United States presso CGI varia da $64.7K per year per Associate Business Analyst a $128K per year per Lead Business Analyst. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $90.5K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CGI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/5/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
