CGG Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di CGG va da $65,631 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $99,735 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di CGG. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $68.3K
Analista di Dati
$86.6K
Data Scientist
$65.6K

Ingegnere Geologo
$69.7K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$99.7K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in CGG è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $99,735. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in CGG è di $69,650.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per CGG

