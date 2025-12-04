Directory Aziendale
CFGI
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Contabile

  • Tutti gli stipendi Contabile

CFGI Contabile Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Contabile in United States mediano presso CFGI ammonta a $165K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CFGI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Totale annuo
$165K
Livello
Senior Manager
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
10 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso CFGI?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Contabile stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Contabile in CFGI in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $175,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CFGI per il ruolo Contabile in United States è $165,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per CFGI

Aziende Correlate

  • Tiger Analytics
  • Cogito
  • BCG
  • Expedition Tech
  • Apptio
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cfgi/salaries/accountant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.