Cervello
    We believe in the power of connected data.But it's not easy! Internal, external, digital, syndicated, structured and unstructured data - it does not matter - we get it and know how you should use it. We understand the data supply chain - from where data begins to the many ways it can be consumed and flow throughout the organization. We see the power in connecting data using technology. We fully embrace cloud computing and the innovation that is occurring in big data so that you can move faster.The more challenging the work, the better. The more messy the data, the better. We are your partner to turn unruly, chaotic data into beautiful data for better, faster decision making.

    http://www.mycervello.com
    Sito web
    2009
    Anno di fondazione
    270
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

