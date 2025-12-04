Directory Aziendale
CERN
  • Stipendi
  • Data Scientist

  • Tutti gli stipendi Data Scientist

CERN Data Scientist Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Data Scientist in Switzerland mediano presso CERN ammonta a CHF 62K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CERN. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
CERN
Junior Fellow
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Totale annuo
$76.6K
Livello
L2
Base
$76.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
3 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso CERN?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in CERN in Switzerland raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CHF 88,597. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CERN per il ruolo Data Scientist in Switzerland è CHF 61,971.

Altre Risorse

