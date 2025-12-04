Directory Aziendale
Cerence
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Manager di Programma Tecnico

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Programma Tecnico

Cerence Manager di Programma Tecnico Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Manager di Programma Tecnico in Canada mediano presso Cerence ammonta a CA$121K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cerence. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Totale annuo
$87.7K
Livello
-
Base
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
13 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Cerence?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Manager di Programma Tecnico stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Programma Tecnico in Cerence in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$144,701. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cerence per il ruolo Manager di Programma Tecnico in Canada è CA$115,726.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Cerence

Aziende Correlate

  • AECOM
  • Cerner
  • EPAM Systems
  • General Motors
  • Rakuten
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerence/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.