La retribuzione totale Recruiter media in Canada presso Cerebras Systems varia da CA$84.6K a CA$118K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cerebras Systems. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$65.6K - $77.2K
Canada
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$61.2K$65.6K$77.2K$85.2K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Cerebras Systems, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter in Cerebras Systems in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$117,810. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cerebras Systems per il ruolo Recruiter in Canada è CA$84,582.

Altre Risorse

