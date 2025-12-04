La retribuzione totale Ingegnere Elettrico media in United States presso Cerebras Systems varia da $168K a $234K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cerebras Systems. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025
Retribuzione Totale Media
In Cerebras Systems, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
