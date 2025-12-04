Directory Aziendale
Cerebras Systems
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere Elettrico

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere Elettrico

Cerebras Systems Ingegnere Elettrico Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ingegnere Elettrico media in United States presso Cerebras Systems varia da $168K a $234K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cerebras Systems. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$180K - $212K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$168K$180K$212K$234K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Abbiamo bisogno solo di 3 altri Ingegnere Elettrico inviis presso Cerebras Systems per sbloccare!

Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!

💰 Visualizza Tutto Stipendi

💪 Contribuisci Il Tuo Stipendio


Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Cerebras Systems, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere Elettrico stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Elettrico in Cerebras Systems in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $234,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cerebras Systems per il ruolo Ingegnere Elettrico in United States è $168,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Cerebras Systems

Aziende Correlate

  • ConsenSys
  • Ampere Computing
  • MineralTree
  • Rubrik
  • Bloomberg
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerebras-systems/salaries/electrical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.