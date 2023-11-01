Ceragon Networks Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Ceragon Networks va da $54,380 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $115,407 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Ceragon Networks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Elettrico
$108K
Ingegnere Hardware
$109K
Project Manager
$115K

Ingegnere del Software
$54.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Ceragon Networks è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $115,407. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Ceragon Networks è di $108,886.

