Cepton
Cepton Ingegnere Hardware Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere Hardware in United States mediano presso Cepton ammonta a $163K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Cepton. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Cepton
ASIC Design Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Totale annuo
$163K
Livello
hidden
Base
$161K
Stock (/yr)
$2K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
2-4 Anni
Anni esp
5-10 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Cepton?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Hardware in Cepton in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $172,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cepton per il ruolo Ingegnere Hardware in United States è $163,000.

