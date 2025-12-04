Directory Aziendale
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Designer di Prodotto media in India presso Centre for Development of Advanced Computing varia da ₹694K a ₹951K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$8.5K - $10.1K
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$7.9K$8.5K$10.1K$10.8K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹950,704. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in India è ₹694,427.

Altre Risorse

