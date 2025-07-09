Directory Aziendale
Centific
Centific Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Centific varia da $50,250 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $287,430 per un Manager di Programma nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Centific. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $70K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $95K
Servizio Clienti
$68.6K

Risorse Umane
$50.3K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$68.6K
Manager di Programma
$287K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$80.1K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Centific è Manager di Programma at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $287,430. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Centific è $70,000.

