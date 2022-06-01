Directory Aziendale
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention varia da $111,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $195,975 per un UX Researcher nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/10/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $111K

Informatica Sanitaria

Economist
Median $140K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$133K

Manager di Progetto
$149K
UX Researcher
$196K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention è UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $195,975. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention è $140,000.

