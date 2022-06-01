Directory Aziendale
Centerfield
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Centerfield Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Centerfield varia da $58,531 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $248,750 per un Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Centerfield. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Data Scientist
$122K
Marketing
$249K
Designer di Prodotto
$58.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Vendite
$151K
Ingegnere del Software
$101K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Centerfield è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $248,750. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Centerfield è $121,605.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Centerfield

Aziende Correlate

  • InMobi
  • Sidecar
  • Turing
  • Clutch
  • Epsilon
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse