Centene Stipendi

Centene

Lo stipendio di Centene varia da $42,785 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $193,463 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Centene. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Site Reliability

Analista di Business
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Attuario
Median $110K

Data Scientist
Median $99.1K
Analista di Dati
Median $79K
Manager di Progetto
Median $81K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $116K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $130K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $140K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $120K
Contabile
$78.4K
Assistente Amministrativo
$42.8K
Sviluppo Business
$97.3K
Manager di Data Science
$193K
Analista Finanziario
$66.3K
Risorse Umane
$158K
Marketing
$191K
Manager di Programma
$147K
Recruiter
$151K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$118K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $180K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$145K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centene is Manager di Data Science at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centene is $117,203.

