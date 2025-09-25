La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso CarGurus varia da $154K per year per Software Engineer a $272K per year per Principal Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $244K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CarGurus. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/25/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$154K
$130K
$13.3K
$10.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$230K
$173K
$38.5K
$18.1K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In CarGurus, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)