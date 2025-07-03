Directory Aziendale
Career Confidential
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Career Confidential Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Career Confidential varia da $33,182 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Civile nella fascia bassa fino a $49,251 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Career Confidential. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere Civile
$33.2K
Recruiter
$38.4K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$44.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Ingegnere del Software
$49.3K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Career Confidential è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $49,251. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Career Confidential è $41,485.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Career Confidential

Aziende Correlate

  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse