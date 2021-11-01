Directory delle Aziende
Caption Health
Caption Health Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Caption Health va da $129,848 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business all'estremità inferiore a $186,563 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Caption Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/13/2025

$160K

Analista di Business
$130K
Product Manager
$187K
Ingegnere del Software
$164K

FAQ

El rol més ben pagat informat a Caption Health és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $186,563.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Caption Health és de $164,175.

Altre risorse