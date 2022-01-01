ByteDance Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ByteDance varia da $16,519 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Contabile nella fascia bassa fino a $1,207,230 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ByteDance. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/21/2025
Ingegnere iOS
Ingegnere Software Mobile
Ingegnere Software Frontend
Ingegnere Machine Learning
Ingegnere Software Backend
Ingegnere Software Full-Stack
Ingegnere di Rete
Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)
Ingegnere Dati
Ingegnere Software di Produzione
Ingegnere Software di Sicurezza
Ingegnere Site Reliability
Ingegnere Software Realtà Virtuale
Developer Advocate
Ricercatore Scientifico
20%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
30%
ANNO 4
In ByteDance, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
30% matura nel 4th-ANNO (7.50% trimestrale)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
15%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
35%
ANNO 4
In ByteDance, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
35% matura nel 4th-ANNO (35.00% annuale)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In ByteDance, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
