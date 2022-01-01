Directory Aziendale
ByteDance
ByteDance Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ByteDance varia da $16,519 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Contabile nella fascia bassa fino a $1,207,230 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ByteDance. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/21/2025

Ingegnere del Software
1-2 $210K
2-1 $277K
2-2 $407K
3-1 $544K
3-2 $744K
4-1 $1.21M

Ingegnere iOS

Ingegnere Software Mobile

Ingegnere Software Frontend

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Dati

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Ingegnere Software di Sicurezza

Ingegnere Site Reliability

Ingegnere Software Realtà Virtuale

Developer Advocate

Ricercatore Scientifico

Manager di Prodotto
1-2 $148K
2-1 $234K
2-2 $322K
3-1 $449K
3-2 $527K
4-1 $699K
Marketing
1-2 $113K
2-1 $144K
2-2 $223K
3-1 $295K
3-2 $384K
4-1 $565K

Manager Marketing di Prodotto

Data Scientist
1-2 $178K
2-1 $214K
2-2 $312K
3-1 $397K
Designer di Prodotto
1-2 $164K
2-1 $168K
2-2 $260K
3-1 $383K

Designer UX

Designer UI

Vendite
1-2 $117K
2-1 $130K
2-2 $200K
3-1 $210K

Account Executive

Account Manager

Recruiter
1-2 $111K
2-1 $161K
2-2 $148K

Sourcer

Recruiter di Leadership

Recruiter Tecnico

Manager di Programma
2-1 $161K
2-2 $209K
3-1 $329K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
3-1 $584K
3-2 $794K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
1-2 $151K
2-1 $224K
2-2 $267K
3-1 $376K
Risorse Umane
1-2 $107K
2-1 $156K
2-2 $188K
3-1 $323K
Analista di Cybersecurity
1-2 $149K
2-1 $275K
2-2 $352K
3-1 $518K
Analista di Business
1-2 $114K
2-2 $214K
3-1 $266K
Analista di Dati
1-2 $125K
2-1 $163K
Project Manager
2-1 $97.5K
2-2 $137K
3-1 $297K
Manager delle Operazioni di Business
2-1 $167K
2-2 $208K
Operazioni di Business
Median $235K
Sviluppo Business
Median $165K
Trust and Safety
Median $118K
Ricercatore UX
2-2 $237K
3-1 $296K
Manager di Data Science
Median $409K
Manager dei Partner
Median $205K
Analista Finanziario
Median $150K
Ingegnere Hardware
Median $350K
Legale
Median $127K

Consulente Legale

Consulente di Management
Median $200K
Operazioni Marketing
Median $89.9K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $74.1K
Operazioni Revenue
Median $120K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
Median $278K

Architetto Dati

Architetto Sicurezza Cloud

Contabile
$16.5K

Contabile Tecnico

Assistente Amministrativo
$49.8K
Capo di Gabinetto
$247K
Copywriter
$63.3K
Sviluppo Corporate
$233K
Servizio Clienti
$50.5K
Customer Success
$73.8K
Graphic Designer
$48.3K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$286K
Ingegnere Ottico
$387K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$385K
Affari Normativi
$108K
Ingegnere di Vendite
$65.3K
Redattore Tecnico
$129K
Compensi Totali
$304K
Venture Capitalist
$91.9K
Calendario di Maturazione

20%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

30%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ByteDance, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 20% matura nel 1st-ANNO (20.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 30% matura nel 4th-ANNO (7.50% trimestrale)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

15%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

35%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ByteDance, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 15% matura nel 1st-ANNO (15.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 35% matura nel 4th-ANNO (35.00% annuale)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ByteDance, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ByteDance è Ingegnere del Software at the 4-1 level con una retribuzione totale annua di $1,207,230. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ByteDance è $209,525.

Altre Risorse

