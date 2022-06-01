Directory Aziendale
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Burns & McDonnell varia da $9,278 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Civile nella fascia bassa fino a $231,761 per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Burns & McDonnell. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Elettrico
Median $111K
Ingegnere Hardware
Median $144K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $74K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $110K
Manager di Progetto
Median $210K
Analista di Business
$129K
Ingegnere Civile
$9.3K
Ingegnere di Controllo
$95.8K
Designer Industriale
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Consulente di Management
$99.5K
Ingegnere MEP
$131K
Designer di Prodotto
$119K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$232K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Burns & McDonnellで報告されている最高給与の職種はArchitetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$231,761です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Burns & McDonnellで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$115,100です。

