Bungie Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bungie varia da $108,455 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Cybersecurity Analyst nella fascia bassa fino a $285,420 per un Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bungie. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $163K

Ingegnere Software Video Game

Risorse Umane
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Manager di Prodotto
$249K
Recruiter
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$143K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Bungie è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $285,420. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bungie è $186,930.

