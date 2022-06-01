Directory delle Aziende
BTC
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

BTC Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di BTC va da $21,710 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $84,356 per un Ingegnere Commerciale all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BTC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/20/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$50.1K
Ingegnere Commerciale
$84.4K
Ingegnere del Software
$21.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā BTC, ir Ingegnere Commerciale at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $84,356. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā BTC, ir $50,065.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per BTC

Aziende correlate

  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse