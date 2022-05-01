Directory Aziendale
Bright Health
Bright Health Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bright Health varia da $127,160 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $249,240 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bright Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Manager di Prodotto
$249K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $127K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$216K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Bright Health è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $249,240. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bright Health è $216,075.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Bright Health

