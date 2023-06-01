Directory Aziendale
Boost Payment Solutions
Principali Approfondimenti
    Informazioni

    Boost Payment Solutions is a fintech company that offers technology-enabled solutions to optimize the use and acceptance of commercial cards. It has reinvented how commercial card payments are initiated, accepted, and processed for thousands of companies worldwide. Boost is the only fintech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace, making commercial cards a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. It has a global footprint and is headquartered in New York, NY.

    http://www.boostb2b.com
    Sito Web
    2009
    Anno di Fondazione
    71
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

