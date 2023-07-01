Directory delle Aziende
Boonslick Regional Planning Commission
    Boonslick Regional Planning Commission is a certified Economic Development District and collaborates with regional Economic Development councils. They also work with the Missouri Job Center for Workforce Development and partner with MoDOT for transportation planning. They operate MO Rides and oversee the Region I Solid Waste Management District and the Region C Homeland Security Oversight Committee. Their membership includes local government entities in Lincoln, Montgomery, and Warren counties in Missouri. Their main office is located in Warrenton, MO.

    https://boonslick.org
    Sito web
    1968
    Anno di fondazione
    31
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

