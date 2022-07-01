Directory Aziendale
BlueVoyant
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

BlueVoyant Stipendi

Lo stipendio di BlueVoyant varia da $81,258 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Cybersecurity nella fascia bassa fino a $286,560 per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di BlueVoyant. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $127K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$287K
Manager di Prodotto
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Vendite
$84.6K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$81.3K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in BlueVoyant è Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $286,560. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in BlueVoyant è $127,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per BlueVoyant

Aziende Correlate

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse