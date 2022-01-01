Directory Aziendale
BlueVine Stipendi

Lo stipendio di BlueVine varia da $100,890 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $270,000 per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di BlueVine. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Sviluppo Business
Median $270K
Analista di Dati
$101K
Analista Finanziario
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Manager dei Partner
$259K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $151K
Manager di Prodotto
$199K
Ingegnere del Software
$141K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$264K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in BlueVine è Sviluppo Business con una retribuzione totale annua di $270,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in BlueVine è $151,000.

Altre Risorse