BlueCat Stipendi

Lo stipendio di BlueCat varia da $74,625 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $254,720 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di BlueCat. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

Designer di Prodotto
$74.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$129K
Vendite
$132K

Ingegnere del Software
$255K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in BlueCat è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $254,720. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in BlueCat è $130,417.

