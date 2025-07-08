Directory Aziendale
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas varia da $90,450 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $140,700 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Analista di Dati
$103K
Data Scientist
$141K
Ingegnere del Software
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $140,700. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas è $103,490.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Aziende Correlate

  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse