Directory Aziendale
Blue Apron
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Blue Apron Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Blue Apron varia da $140,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $229,643 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Blue Apron. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $140K
Marketing
$161K
Operazioni di Marketing
$157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$230K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Blue Apron è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $229,643. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Blue Apron è $158,980.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Blue Apron

Aziende Correlate

  • Google
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse