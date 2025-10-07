Directory Aziendale
Bloomberg
Bloomberg Interaction Designer Stipendi a United States

La retribuzione Interaction Designer in United States presso Bloomberg varia da $218K per year per Product Designer a $272K per year per Senior Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $225K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Bloomberg. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/7/2025

Product Designer
$218K
$184K
$0
$33.5K
Senior Product Designer
$272K
$219K
$0
$52.5K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Bloomberg, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Interaction Designer in Bloomberg in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $335,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bloomberg per il ruolo Interaction Designer in United States è $232,000.

Altre Risorse