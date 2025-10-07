La retribuzione Interaction Designer in United States presso Bloomberg varia da $218K per year per Product Designer a $272K per year per Senior Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $225K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Bloomberg. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/7/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$218K
$184K
$0
$33.5K
Senior Product Designer
$272K
$219K
$0
$52.5K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Bloomberg, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)