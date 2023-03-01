Blinkist Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Blinkist varia da $49,575 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $165,219 per un Chief of Staff nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Blinkist. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/6/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $76.2K
Chief of Staff
$165K
Risorse Umane
$53.4K

Marketing
$49.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$115K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$95.5K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Blinkist è Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $165,219. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Blinkist è $85,814.

