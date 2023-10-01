Directory Aziendale
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Blankfactor varia da $23,623 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $180,900 per un Information Technologist (IT) nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Blankfactor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Ingegnere del Software
$23.6K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$112K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Blankfactor è Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $180,900. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Blankfactor è $85,994.

