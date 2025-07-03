Directory Aziendale
Blacklane
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Blacklane Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Blacklane varia da $40,542 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma nella fascia bassa fino a $153,263 per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Blacklane. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $87.9K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$64.4K
Analista di Dati
$73K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Operazioni di Marketing
$153K
Manager di Prodotto
$105K
Manager di Programma
$40.5K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blacklane is Operazioni di Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blacklane is $80,442.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Blacklane

Aziende Correlate

  • Coinbase
  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse