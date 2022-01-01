Directory Aziendale
Blackbaud
Blackbaud Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Blackbaud varia da $41,650 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $223,875 per un Risorse Umane nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Blackbaud. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
Median $98.1K
Project Manager
Median $106K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $180K
Analista di Business
$81.3K
Sviluppo Business
$62.3K
Servizio Clienti
$41.7K
Risorse Umane
$224K
Designer di Prodotto
$101K
Vendite
$95.7K
Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.4%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Blackbaud, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.40% annuale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Blackbaud è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $223,875. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Blackbaud è $100,500.

