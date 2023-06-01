Directory delle Aziende
Bitvavo
Bitvavo Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Bitvavo va da $77,652 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $137,703 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Bitvavo. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $104K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Data Scientist
$77.7K
Product Manager
$130K

Project Manager
$138K
Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Bitvavo è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $137,703. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Bitvavo è di $117,110.

