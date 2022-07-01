Directory Aziendale
Bitrise
Bitrise Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bitrise varia da $52,260 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $209,040 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bitrise. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/12/2025

$160K

Marketing
$95.4K
Designer di Prodotto
$52.3K
Manager di Prodotto
$125K

Manager di Programma
$133K
Ingegnere del Software
$209K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Bitrise è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $209,040. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bitrise è $124,936.

