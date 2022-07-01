Directory Aziendale
BioXcel Therapeutics
Principali Approfondimenti
    • Informazioni

    BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

    http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com
    Sito Web
    2017
    Anno di Fondazione
    90
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

