Bio-Techne Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bio-Techne varia da $84,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $157,785 per un Ingegnere Meccanico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bio-Techne. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $84K
Data Scientist
$121K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$158K

Manager di Programma
$121K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Bio-Techne è Ingegnere Meccanico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $157,785. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bio-Techne è $120,747.

