BharatPe Stipendi

Lo stipendio di BharatPe varia da $27,528 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $136,774 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di BharatPe. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $27.5K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $50K
Designer di Prodotto
$85.5K

Manager di Progetto
$46.8K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$137K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$94.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BharatPe is Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,774. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BharatPe is $67,730.

