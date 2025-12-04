Directory Aziendale
Berkeley Lab
Berkeley Lab Project Manager Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Project Manager media in United States presso Berkeley Lab varia da $170K a $236K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Berkeley Lab. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$182K - $214K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$170K$182K$214K$236K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Berkeley Lab?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Project Manager in Berkeley Lab in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $236,340. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Berkeley Lab per il ruolo Project Manager in United States è $169,680.

